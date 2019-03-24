<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engineer Abdulaziz Danladi, yesterday defeated the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Yahaya Wada Adamus to win the Keffi-east assembly seat in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The SDP candidate polled 7,527 votes while the APC candidate garnered 7503.

Newsmen report that they are both first timers, although the APC candidate is a former commissioner.

In his remarks, Chairman of the SDP in Nasarawa State, Alhaji Danladi, said, “I am happy with the electorate of Keffi- east for coming out to vote for the candidate of SDP. Even when it was said to be inconclusive, I was optimistic that we would win, considering the number of followers we have across the state. I assure the people that SDP will deliver more dividends of democracy to the people than any other candidate or political party.”