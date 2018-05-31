The Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Jigawa State, has declared ‘war’ on the Governor Muhammadu Badaru-led APC administration in the state, claiming to have what it takes to wrestle government from them.

The SDP political party which has recently inaugurated its new leadership under the chairmanship of Alhaji Abba Anas said the time has come that people in the state vote out the APC non performing leaders from power come 2019.

Speaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast in Dutse, on Thursday, a former senator representing Alhaji Bashir Adamu, said he was formerly announcing his departure from the APC and pledge his loyalty to the SDP.

Alhaji Adamu who declared that the APC led leadership in the state is full of deceit, concussion and lacking the vision to steer the party and the state to the promised land.

He said, “We are all living witness in Jigawa how the previous administration had laid down a formidable foundation for the gradual development of the state, but today what we are witnessing is retrogression ‎and deplorable state of affairs within the polity”.

He also stated that the recent APC state and local government congresses is a testimony that the APC lacks what it takes to handle ‘simple’ domestic problems that is currently tearing away the party in the state.

He also declared that, “Very soon major APC stakeholders from within the party would cross carpet to the SDP”, stating that, “we are battle ready to confront them in the forth coming general elections,” he stated.