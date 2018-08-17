The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has urged youths to actively participate in politics in order to be part of the decision making process.

The Chairman of the party, Mr Korede Duyile, said this in Akure at the official declaration of Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye as flag bearer for the Idanre/ Ifedore Federal Constituency position in the 2019 general elections.

Duyile said the constituents were tired of presenting the same set of contestants with the same ideology.

He said the party was now on the ground with many indicating interest in various positions.

“Our membership is already increasing in Idanre and in the state; more people, especially the youths, are seeing our party as a credible platform to fulfil their dreams,” he said.

Adefisoye, on his part, said he decided to run on the platform of SDP because the party had made its platform available for youths to contest.

The candidate was presented with the flag of the party at the occasion.