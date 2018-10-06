



The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended the chairman of Kogi State Chapter, Abdullahi Amodu, for alleged gross misconduct and insubordination.

The suspension letter, which was signed by the party’s National Secretary, Shehu Gabam, on Friday, further ordered Amodu to hand over items belonging to the state’s National Secretary, Bar. Paul Abraham, who would function in acting capacity.

In a statement signed by its publicity Secretary, Alfa Muhammed, the decision became imminent for thorough investigation into the alleged crime of Amodu.

Dated October 4, 2018, the letter reads: “The National Working Committee (NWC) has been apprised of your alleged unruly behaviors and gross insubordination.

“The attitude is inconsistent with the core values of our great party.

“Consequently, the NCW has decided to suspend you as Chairman, Kogi State Chapter of the SDP with immediate effect, pending investigation and further action by the NWC.

“In the interim, you are hereby directed to hand over the party office and its affairs to the state Secretary.”