The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said that it would give hope to Nigerians by restructuring the country to tackle insecurity, with establishment of local policing.

Prof. Jerry Gana, a chieftain of SDP, was at the inauguration of Democratic Vanguard of SDP, a pressure group of the party, which took place at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

He gave an insight into the strategy the party would use to restore hope to Nigerians.

“People matter more than things to us. We want to have a renewed hope for this nation in such a way that ordinary Nigerians will have a reason to have hope.

“The party stands against the current situation of hopelessness in this land where there was so much insecurity, killings. We agree with the constitution that the primary purpose of government is security and welfare and in doing this we want to ensure that the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be restructured to ensure fairness and justice.

“The economy is in a mess. SDP is concerned to revive the economy. Empower the people so that we can create wealth and eradicate poverty. We want to give Nigerians a new hope. Thank God, that Nigeria is endowed with resources, resources of human beings who are very energetic, well skilled and trained. What Nigeria is waiting for is good leadership.

“Defence is national but security is local. With a Federal Government you cannot secure Nigeria sitting in Abuja with federal police. The first thing that we are going to do is to call for security to go to the federating units, states and communities will have police to ensure security in our land. We cannot deceive ourselves to say that only one police will be enough to keep security,” Gana stated.

Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, the Vice Chairman, South East of SDP, said that Nigeria cannot know peace without restructuring.

He said that all those who were afraid of restructuring were the enemies of the state.

He asked every Nigerian to embrace restructuring, vote for SDP come 2019 so that people would begin to enjoy the dividend of democracy in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

“Restructuring is the answer to Nigeria problems. We need to move Nigeria forward through restructuring. It is the primary objective of our great party. SDP is the party of people with conscience, people who have the fear of God.

All you need is to get your permanent voters cards (PVC) and vote for the party that will give you peace.

“We will restructure into the federating units, give them their powers, they will manage their resources, have their police and all these killings will stop. A situation where everyone will have a sense of belonging,” he stated.

Otunba Tunde Onokoya, chairman, Steering Committee of Lagos State SDP, said that it is only SDP that is well positioned to restore security to Nigeria because it is the only party that is very sincere about using restructuring to restore hope to Nigerians.

“We want to ensure that the right people take over leadership. We will restructure Nigeria into federating units and security will return to the land. The insecurity situation in Nigeria is huge because those at the top are encouraging the offenders and the killings in the land do not mean anything to them.

“They tell us that they are foreigners, how can foreigners come and torment us in our country? When we get there, we will put round holes in round pegs. Let everyone be engaged through restructuring and all this rancour will cease,” he stated.

Dr. Adetokunbo Pearce, SDP South West Director of Admin and Strategy, said that only restructuring would restore peace and bring Nigeria to glory again.

“The SDP is fundamentally committed to restructuring. This is what we have been preaching since the party was formed. We have been preaching that Nigeria must be restructured and 2014 confab report supported that agitation.

“Geopolitical parity for example, SDP is saying that if North west geopolitical zone has 7 States and the South East has 5, it is not fair and we say go back to the recommendation of 2014 confab which said, all geopolitical zones should have 9 states. If you have 7 in North West give it 2 more and give 4 more to South East that has 5 already. This would have taken care of the various agitations here and there,” he said.