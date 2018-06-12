Sen. Shehu Sani has lamented that the leadership of the defunct Social Democratic Party, (SDP) betrayed the presumed winner of the June 12 1993 Presidential Election, Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

While describing many of the executive members of the then SDP as ‘traitors’, Sani wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari recognised the defunct party’s leadership while conferring the national honour of Grand Commamder of Federal Republic (GCFR).

“Many of them abandoned Abiola in his time of needs. Many of them are traitors, who for ever will never been forgotten for their roles in the annulememt of the Presidential election”, he said.