The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Saturday held a peaceful and hitch free primaries to elect candidates that would fly the party’s flag in the 2019 general elections in Enugu State.

The primaries saw to the emergence of three senatorial candidates for the three senatorial zones of the state, the eight House of Representatives as well as the twenty four candidates for the Enugu State House of Assembly.

The senatorial candidates are Felix Ukwu for Enugu East, Philomena Agu, Enugu West, while Eze Mark Eze is for Enugu North Senatorial Zone.

Others are the House of Representatives candidates among whom include Rev. Madueke Jonas for Aninri/Awgu, Oji River Federal Constituency; Mrs Lydia Ogbu, Enugu North/Enugu South; Peter Icha, Isi-Uzo/Enugu East, among others.

Speaking at the occasion witnessed by INEC officials, Enugu State chairman of the party, Barr. John Nwobodo said that with the calibre of candidates they have, SDP would sweep over the whole state come 2019.

“We have presented men and women of honour and credibility. We shall take over Enugu State, from the House of Assembly to the Senate,” he said.

All the candidates were elected unopposed but were however a voice vote for affirmation was done by the electoral panel that superintended the election.

Meanwhile, for the governorship candidates of the party, their election would be done at a later date.