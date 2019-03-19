



The Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Emmanuel Bello, has urged the party supporters, to vote enmass in the Saturday re-run elections in Adamawa state.

A statement by Umar Mustapha, Media Director Chief Emmanuel Campaign Organization noted that, votes cancelled in the 44 polling units spread across the state, were mostly strongholds of the party.

Mustpaha said, the party governorship candidate Emmanuel Bello had series of consultations towards a successful re-run and rescheduled State Assembly election in the state.

Bello however, condemned in strong term the smear campaign desperations, by candidate who resorted to religious and ethnicity to desist from campaign of calumny.

“We condemned in strong term campaign of religious and ethnicity by candidate who rumored the withdrawal of Chief Emmanuel Bello from governorship.

“Such candidate had unfortunately resorted to politics of desperation, religious and ethnic manipulation, confusing my supporters and portraying me as a sold candidate

“It is to be noted that, votes canceled in the 44 polling units across the state, were mostly SDP strongholds in the state the statement added.

“We wish to call on supporters to come out enmass and partake in both the rerun election and the rescheduled State Assembly elections for Nasarawo/Binyeri constituency,” Bello added.