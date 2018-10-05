



Ahead of the 2019 elections, Social Democratic Party (SDP), will elect the party’s presidential candidate at its convention slated for Saturday, at the Old Parade Ground.

Chairman, Convention Publicity Sub-committee, Prof. Rufai Alkali, who told journalists yesterday in Abuja, added that the convention would be address the amendment of the party’s constitution; elect new National Working Committee and change the party’s logo.

His words: “The Congresses to elect delegates and candidates of our party to contest for various offices across the country have also been concluded nationwide.

“The SDP is therefore expecting about 4,500 delegates at the scheduled National Convection to elect the Presidential Candidate of our Party ahead of the February 16, 2019 Presidential Election.”

He added that, “This National Convention is also special because it is at the Convention three major decisions will be taken namely: the ratification of the amended Constitution of the Party; election of and ratification of the election of new National Executive Committee members; and the selection of the presidential candidate of the party in preparations for the general election.”

Meanwhile, the party distanced itself from the decision taken by it gubernatorial candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore at the Osun rerun, for throwing his weight behind the All Progressive Candidate (APC) candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, noting that he acted on his own.

“The national leadership of the party was not part of the recent developments involving our party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore of Osun State, and the conclusions arrived at.”