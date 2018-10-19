



The Director, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Godwin Duru, has alleged that the party had been hijacked by cabals.

Duru, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) along with the ex-National Chairmanship aspirant, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and former Minister of Information, Prof. Jerry Gana, accused SDP of impunity, imposition of candidates and corruption.

Duru told journalists on Thursday in Abuja that he was no longer comfortable with the state of affairs in the party.

He disclosed that in his letter of resignation to the SDP National Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, he mentioned that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had turned themselves to political merchants.

He stated that their main objective now was to manipulate the due process for undue quest for money.

Duru, who said that Falae has lost control of the party, accused some members of the party’s NWC of running the SDP like a private estate.

Duru, however, praised the conduct of PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt where the party’s presidential candidate emerged.

He noted that such would not have been possible if the defunct Fresh PDP had not protested against the conduct of the December 2017 National Convention.

Reacting, SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, told NAN that the allegation that the party had been hijacked was false.

Mohammed, who said he had no brief of Duru resignation, said: “Who has hijacked the party? I have been the National publicity Secretary for the past three years.

“Chief Olu Falae was elected the party chairman and still in charge even though we harmonised some new people into the party.

“I don’t think there is anybody that has hijacked the party. We are always at the secretariat working together and there is nothing that we do that Falae is not aware”, he said.