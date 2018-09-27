Cross River State chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has stated that the PDP administration in the state has run its course and there is nothing credible about it anymore.

Making this known in Calabar, on Wednesday, during the swearing-in of a new state executive of the party, as well as inauguration of the party secretariat, a chieftain of the party and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Eyo Ekpo, said the future of the state does not lie in the present administration but with the SDP.

Ekpo reiterated that an SDP administration would look into the state’s records and call people to account when the need arises as the “present administration in the state has run its course and there is nothing credible about them anymore.