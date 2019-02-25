



Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River and presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, has lost his local government area, Calabar Municipal to Peoples Democratic Party.

The result, which was announced by the Returning Officer for the local government, Mr Maxwell Eba, during collation at INEC office in Calabar on Monday, showed that PDP recorded 25,950 votes, APC 5, 232, while SDP had 228.

Eba said that the election was peaceful in the local government area as no incident was recorded.

He added that the number of the registered voters were 163, 969, accredited voters were 36, 901, valid votes were 32,462, rejected votes were 3,051, while the total vote cast was 35, 513.

“There is no question as the result was accepted by all party agents present,’’ he said.