



The Social Democratic Party (SDP), has disclosed that it will rely on about 4,500 to help the party choose its candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

The party also disclosed that the candidate of the party for the presidential election would emerge at the Special National Convention of the party, holding on the Saturday, 6th October 2018, at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

The Chairman, Publicity Sub-Committee of the convention, Prof. Rufai Ahmed Alkali, made the disclosure at the National secretariat of the party in Abuja , on Tuesday .

Alkali noted that the Congresses to elect delegates and Candidates of the Party to contest for various offices across the country have also been concluded nationwide.

According to him, Social Democratic Party (SDP), as an evolving, vibrant and emerging political Party, are moving quickly to dominate the political space in Nigeria after the forthcoming 2019 General Elections.

He said ,”The SDP is therefore expecting about 4,500 delegates at the scheduled National Convection to elect the Presidential Candidate of our Party ahead of the February 16, 2019 Presidential Election.”

Alkali maintained that the party has raised the bar and has set new and higher standard which which other political parties in the country will find difficult to surpass in the in terms of the transparency and integrity of our internal democratic processes as been demonstrated during their last congresses and primaries that were conducted in the run up to the forthcoming National Convention.

His words :”The 2018 Special National Convention of the SDP is therefore a celebration of our own democracy as a Party. It is the culmination of a thoroughly participatory process which began over a month ago right down at the level of our respective wards, LGAs, States and Zones.

“This National Convention is also special because it is at the Convention three major decisions will be taken namely: (a) the ratification of the amended Constitution of the Party; (b) election of and ratification of the election of new National Executive Committee members; and (c) the selection of the Presidential candidate of the party in preparations for the General Election in February next year.

“I am pleased to inform you that so far a total of five distinguished Nigerians of impeccable character have signified their interest and purchased nomination forms for presidential elections.

“This party wishes to promise Nigerians that the forthcoming National Convention will be conducted under an open, free and transparent atmosphere to ensure that the outcome of all the elections are credible, fair and just. This we believe, is the least we can give to Nigerians at this level.”

He, however, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Security agencies to step up their efforts in ensuring the forthcoming General Election in 2019 are conducted transparently in an atmosphere of peace and orderliness so the outcome of the General elections will be acceptable and indeed accepted by all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria both at home and abroad.