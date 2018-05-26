The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has warned that the 2019 general election may not hold if killings and kidnapping persist.

National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Shehu Gabam, made the statement while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

Gabam urged President Muhammadu Buhari to see to the immediate end of all security threats in the interest of Nigerians whom he swore to protect.

He noted that no free elections could take place in a chaotic situation in any country of the world as being witnessed in Nigeria.

Gabam also appealed to the president to stop “the political rascality” by those he referred to as government functionaries, key members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), security agencies and other categories of individuals and groups.

“It is disheartening that Nigeria under a democratic government is being ruled in undemocratic ways. The government of the day is arresting and detaining its opponents indiscriminately. People are being coerced, harassed and intimidated for no just cause for holding different views on issues, which is allowed in democratic society”, he said.

“We have a government but the people are living in total fear of dear lives and properties because of the senseless killings going on in almost all parts of the country. Kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes now reign supreme to the extent that one is no longer sure of one’s safety at any given time.

“We as a political are very worried about this ugly development. Hoodlums now wear police, military and paramilitary uniforms on the highways with dangerous weapons to pose as security personnel and attack innocent people at will.

“As if this is not enough, the National Assembly, which is a separate arm of government, is being intimidated and harassed by the executive arm of government in the course of performing its constitutional roles for the betterment of the country.

“It is so sad that things degenerated to a situation where sponsored thugs invaded the National Assembly, headed to the Senate Chamber and made away with the mace, which is the symbol of authority of that arm of government, unchallenged with all the security personnel attached to the complex looking away.

“All these senseless happenings are nothing but critical threats to our democracy which all Nigerians fought to earn. We are saying these are unacceptable and that enough is enough,” Gabam added.