The Kano Scholars Assembly has rejected the Kano March 23 supplementary election, describing it as democratic robbery.

A statement signed by Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, President of the group, said Kano Scholars Assembly condemned and rejected the recently concluded democratic robbery witnessed by the good people of Kano State, in the name of gubernatorial supplementary election.

The statement read in part, “The exercise was supposed to supplement the 9th March Kano State gubernatorial election which was declared inconclusive by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) following the unnecessary cancellation of Gama Ward election result at the Nasarawa Local Government collation centre as a result of disruption perpetrated by the disgruntled elements and a team of political thugs sponsored by the APC government.”

Dr. Kofar Mata noted, “Like every peace loving Kano citizen, many domestic and international observers lamented that the electoral process which was supposed to be free, fair and peaceful was instead marred by numerous undeniable irregularities.”

The Kano Scholar Assembly in the statement listed alleged irregularities as “massive vote buying by the APC political mercenaries; widespread violence sponsored and organised by the ruling party such as intimidation and harassment of potential voters and PDP agents.”

The group further alleged that “some of the PDP supporters were killed while many others got severe physical injuries and psychological trauma; invasion of all affected polling units by hired political thugs brought by APC and Ganduje-led government who disenfranchised potential voters which has been witnessed by domestic and international observers.

“It stated that “the harassment by the APC thugs incapacitated most of the INEC ad-hoc staff in such a way that some of the presiding officers were missing and yet some votes were fabricated from those polling units and accepted. This political harassment was not only limited to electorate and PDP agents, but also to accredited observers and media houses.”

The Scholar Assembly lamented the abuse of smart card reader; a total seizure of electorate’s franchise and compromise of INEC officials and some security agents including the sheriff in town.

“As good citizens of Kano State, we found it necessary to stand against the charade conducted in Kano in the name of election which is not in congruence with the wish of majority people in Kano.”

“We are therefore appealing to the Federal Government and all institutions concerned to reverse this broad day robbery by reinstating people’s stolen mandate back to the real winner of the 9th March election. This is necessary in order to safeguard the democracy and electioneering process in our dear country.”