Barrister Emmanuel Ibediro, National Organising Secretary (NOS) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised those seeking to undermine his office under the cover of the raging leadership crisis rocking the party to face other meaningful endeavours.

The APC chieftain from Imo State has refused to be drawn to either side of the camps battling for the soul of the APC, insisting that the achievements of the APC do not justify the intractable bickering among opposing tendencies in the ruling party.

Speaking to some journalists Saturday in Abuja on an attempt by his Deputy, Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, to usurp the office of the National Organising Secretary, Ibediro dismissed the Kaduna-born politician as a meddlesome interloper, whose vaunting ambition has blinded him to wallow in ignorance.

Recall that Mohammed Sani Ibrahim had on Friday declared himself the Acting National Organising Secretary of the APC, in place of Ibediro, citing 2018 judgement of FCT Federal High Court, which he claimed the suspended national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole refused to give effect to.

However, Ibediro said Mohammed Sani, the APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, has not only lent himself to those he said are hell bent in their mission to destroy APC but is trying to cash in on the crisis to raise his political profile, vowing that the goal is unattainable.

He said : “My attention has been drawn to a statement by Mohammed Sani Ibrahim, my deputy, to the effect that he’s now the Acting National Organizing Secretary.

“I want to tell you that there’s no love lost between us. For all I know, he is also trying to cash in on the crisis within the party when it is not necessary. For me, I can only describe him as a meddlesome interloper which is not new to me.”

Barrister Ibediro traced Mohammed’s ambition to supplant him as the NOS to a judgement of the federal high court in favour of Senator Osita Izunaso, a former chieftain of the party who vied for the same position with him before leaving the party to join APGA in 2019.

While noting that the matter is still pending in the Court of Appeal and hence subjudice, he disclosed that Mohammed has approached the court over the issue and lost, declaring that his ambitious deputy cannot benefit from the case since he is not a party in the suit, besides the fact that position of National Organising Secretary is zoned to South East.

“When that judgement was given at a time he came to the office and he wants to take over. And he was rightly advised by the legal adviser that this order is on appeal and that he cannot take over. After about a year he went to court at the federal high court, Abuja and filed a case, in 2019 and we met him in court.





“And the judge ruled that he has no locus, that he is not a party in the main suit and definitely not a party in the appeal, that the court cannot help him, and as a matter of fact the court threw away the matter. This happened about two weeks ago.”

With the exit of Izunaso from APC, he pointed out that the South-East caucus of the party and NEC of the zone have renewed their endorsement of his position as NOS, regardless of the outcome of Appeal.

According to him the latest move to challenge his position using his deputy was. because of his resolve not to take sides in the raging leadership crisis, as well as his insistence that the constitution should be obeyed.

He maintained that despite the misgivings expressed by contending groups, the issues can still be resolved in the overall benefit of the party, adding that whatever the sins of the embattled national chairman, the APC constitution does envisage situation where the national chairman of a party will be sacked by ward executive.

“Perhaps those who have recruited him (Mohammed) believe that since I have decided not to be part of what I consider an attempt to disorganize the party, that this is perhaps a way to bend my hands to come back.

“But it is not possible. Because when I was sworn as National Organising Secretary after the APC convention, I swore to defend the constitution of the party, APC. And under the constitution of the party, I might also let you know because this is the first time I’m. Speaking on this issue,

“In Article 21 b,c,d, especially d, the constitution is clear on the discipline of members. The article does not contemplate the situation where it is free for all, where anybody can seat and remove anybody like what happened in Edo.

“I’m one of those who believe that whatever maybe the sins of the national chairman, it is not right for a ward executive to seek to remove the national chairman of our party. It is not in our constitution.

“I believe that those who are fighting the battle, that it is a matter of time and they will come to their senses and join hands and put our party back on track. So for me I believe that everybody can still be brought together for our party to progress. This party has won election at a very critical period in the history of this country.

“This party has been able to produce a leadership without rancour in the national Assembly, this party whether we like or not has performed more than it did in.2015, so it is not an appropriate time to fight. That is my belief.

“So if anybody feels I’m not entitled to that opinion and therefore has to go and raise innocuous fight from meddlesome interlopers to challenge my office, then they are wasting their time.”