



Founder of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has counselled the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, to spend on orphanages instead of giving money to lawyers to contest the results of the February 23 presidential election.

Maharaj, who also predicted victory for the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos and Oyo states, said the PDP wasted the country’s resources and did not deserve another chance at governance.

The religious leader spoke during an exclusive chat with our correspondent on Thursday.

While urging the Federal Government to provide adequate security at polling booths, he asked Nigerians to vote for leaders who would move their states forward.

He said, “There is no need for anybody going to court.

“The money Atiku has, he should take it to motherless babies’ homes and rehabilitation centres instead of giving it to lawyers.

“I want Nigerians to exercise their franchise on Saturday peacefully. They should be security conscious.

“In the past, Nigerians were deprived of their rights to elect their leaders. With the government in place now, I believe we have the chance to choose freely.

“This is our chance to vote out poverty, looting, terrorism and all kinds of unproductive attitude in our society.”

He said he believed that the Lagos APC governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will win.

Maharaj Ji noted that the PDP did not have the goodwill to remove the ruling party in Lagos.

“I don’t know why we are mentioning the PDP. For 16 years, they held us to ransom.

“From what I see through the spirit of the ancestors, Sanwo-Olu will win. Even if you go to Oyo State, the APC candidate will win.

“This is because the country is fed up with double dealers; people who steal our economy and turn it upside down. They don’t care what you eat or drink. We don’t want them. We want the same law for everybody,” he added.

He condemned the practice of vote-buying, appealing to Nigerians to shun any politician who offers them money in exchange for their votes.