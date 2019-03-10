



Leader of the One Love Family, Satguru Maharaj Ji, has advised all Nigerians to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a way of giving President Muhammadu Buhari total encouragement, “in rebuilding the Nigerian state.”

Maharaj Ji, who spoke in a chat with newsmen at the weekend, said he was vindicated by the outcome of the February 23 presidential election, that, ”there is no alternative to Buhari for now.”

“I have said it times without number that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock, and that Atiku and the others should not bother themselves in contesting against President Buhari.

“Nigeria is blessed to have Buhari as President, as he has begun to clean the rot in the system, by exposing corrupt politicians and running a government that has zero tolerance to corruption.

“In fact, all Nigerians should join the APC and team up with the President to build a prosperous Nigeria that we have long sought after,” he urged.

Maharaj Ji also advised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar “not to wase his time, energy and resources in filing any suit against the election result”, averring that the outcome reflected Nigerians’ popular wish.

He, as such, advised the Buhari administration to, in the second term, devote time to building the economy, through job provision for the teaming population of jobless Nigerians.

Besides, the spiritual leader kicked against any plan to sell the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

“Some political leaders have refuted information about the planned sale but the views aired by CBN’s Godwin Emefiele about that asset, while briefing a World Bank and IMF delegation in Bal, in far-away Indonesia, does not deserve tame and tacit response.

“That Nigeria has survived as a renter economy is a naked fact. A country that survives on rents paid by foreign economic actors, working on its economic assets, will always be a vulnerable and beggarly State.

“For how long will Nigerian leaders be selling Nigeria’s economic assets to sustain Nigeria? What is wrong with investing in the creative talents of Nigerians and in the protection of Nigerian creativity, as a national development imperative?,” he wondered.