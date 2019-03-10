



The Governorship candidate of the People`s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr Jimi Agbaje, is coming a distant second to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the results announced so far.

Sanwo-Olu is leading with wide margins in 14 local governments declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Sanwo-Olu floored his rival, Agbaje in Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Epe, Ikeja, Ikorodu, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Agege, Apapa, Somolu, Eti-Osa, Oshodi-Isolo, Mushin and Kosofe.

The APC flag bearer scored 481,946 votes, Agbaje had 128,659 votes.

With this, Agbaje is trailing Sanwo-Olu by 353,287 votes.

The remaining six local governments are Surulere, Badagry, Ojo, Alimosho, Ifako-Ijaye and Ajeromi-Ifelodun.