The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the list of its screening committees for the party’s 386 Senate, 1587 House of Representatives aspirants.

Some heads of the committee include former senate president, Ken Nnamani, former Edo and Bayelsa states governors, Oserheimen Osunbor and Timipre Sylva respectively, amongst others.

The list was released by the party’s publicity department late Thursday night after the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, inaugurated the legislative screening and appeals committees to screen the aspirants at the national secretariat of the APC, in Abuja, on Thursday.

The statement, which contained the list read “The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Thursday, inaugurated high-level legislative screening and appeals committees for the Party’s 386 Senate; 1,587 House of Representatives’ aspirants.”

Below is the full list;

NORTH CENTRAL

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION 1 Senator Yerima Chairman 2 James Anam Secretary 3 Ademola Sadiq Member 4 Timothy Amah Member 5 Ken Asekhome Member 6 Sunny Mashal Harry Member 7 Tijjani Ramalah Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION 1 M. B. Abubakar Chairman 2 Sogbeye Eli Secretary 3 Joe Okoje Member

NORTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION 1 Osunbor Chairman 2 Jude Uzoukwu Secretary 3 Iyke Oji Member 4 Bello Garba Member 5 Jeniffer Ochalla Member 6 Okechukwu Ezea Member 7 Kabiru Fagge Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N NAME DESIGNATION 1 Lucky James Chairman 2 Ahmad Musa Geidam Secretary 3 Ikechukwu Obioha Member

SOUTH EAST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N NAMES DESIGNATION 1 O. A. Mamora Chairman 2 Zalkifilu Abdu Secretary 3 Sa’adu K. Ahmed Member 4 Salihu Baba Ahmed Member 5 Omolaoye Akintola Member 6 Nyam Arum Member 7 Ikenna Emeh Member

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING APPEALS COMMITTEE

S/N NAMES DESIGNATION 1 Emmanuel Inwang Chairman 2 Joy Ebeh Secretary 3 Usman Yakubu Member

SOUTH WEST

LEGISLATIVE (SENATE) SCREENING COMMITTEE

S/N Names Designation 1 Bukar Ibrahim Chariman