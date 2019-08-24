<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

On the heels of activist Omoyele Sowore’s #RevolutionNow debacle with the Buhari administration, Sani Adamu, one of ex Vice President and former PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s outspoken supporters and campaigners, has criticized the administration’s reaction to Sowore’s protest as typical of a government that lacks direction and the capacity to deal with Nigerians battle with poverty, hunger and insecurity.

Adamu put forward that the Buhari administration has nothing good in stock for Nigerians, having, in his words, brought in “fantastically corrupt” politicians as ministers whose character and track records are a reflection of the president’s person, having promised to bring in people that are best known to him and represents his ideals.

He contested that Buhari’s cohort of ministerial appointees are a disappointment waiting to happen, having supposedly had their incompetence covered up in the ministerial screening process overseen by the Ahmed Lawal and Femi Gbajamiala led National Assembly.

Adamu made the remarks in an chat with newsmen over the weekend in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Speaking on the state of the country, Adamu said: “Nigerians should not place any hope in Buhari’s government to end poverty, insecurity and create jobs for the millions of unemployed youths in the country.

“You are all living witnesses that since the APC and PMB stole our mandate, nothing has gone right again in Nigeria.

“Insecurity has gone from bad to worse. It is really unfortunate that the lives of helpless Nigerians do not mean much to this government.”

Adamu added that under the Buhari administration “corruption has also been institutionalised and the actions or inactions of the President has proven to all observers that PMB is not serious about fighting corruption.

“You are free to indulge in corruption as long as you are a member of APC and support the desperate ambition of Muhammadu Buhari.

“Not only is the President ready to provide a refuge for the corrupt, he has gone ahead to even reward the corrupt with authoritative slot.

“If you do not understand what I mean, check out the likes of Akpabio, the Timpre Sylvas and Ganduje.”

The Atiku campaigner also accused the APC led government of imploding the economy and well-being of Nigerians, saying that “the Nigerian economy is on autopilot with no captain or first officer.

“Poverty has been officially declared to be multidimensional in Nigeria and still growing since regime of President Muhammadu Buhari began in 2015.

“Ninety eight million Nigerians are caught up in multi-dimensional poverty, with no hope of recovery as long as Muhammadu Buhari is President.

“The President has either suspended all the poverty alleviation strategies adopted to deceive Nigerians into electing him or summarily dismissed the beneficiaries of the N-Power scheme.”

He criticised the process leading to Buhari’s choice and consequent assigning of ministers saying, “We have waited months for PMB to appoint ministers and, after a long period of waiting, we ended up with people who are either unknown or incompetent or are simply called upon for reasons other than competence.

“We have said in the past that the National Assembly under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawal and Gbajamiala will be a rubber stamp parliament.

“The two days of screening of the ministers have been nothing but a waste of time. What the senators have done is not screening at all.

“The ministers were not referred to the appropriate committees for initial screening.

“The President sent the names on Monday and by Tuesday over ten nominees have been screened.

“Some were asked to take a bow and go! Take for example Rotimi Amaechi; no one was able to ask him questions or challenge him to give an account for his performance as former Minister of Transport. He was asked to take a bow and simply go.

“Even the FCT Minister is just a chink chonk chink; the screening was a washout exercise in purposelessness.

“Nigerians are not pleased at all. But, come to think about this, the mandate does not belong to Buhari or the APC.”

The activist further explained that, “We can analyze the ministerial nominees to show you that PMB is unfit to rule, unfit to develop Nigeria and unfit to bring the required peace and security for prosperity.

“I wish to remind Nigerians that PMB has lamented severally that the ministers he worked with from 2015 to 2019 were unknown to him, promising that this time around he would only nominate persons he knows very well.

“Nigerians can now judge as to what kind of man he is.

“He brought the most corrupt individuals on board as those he knows very well.

“He brought back eleven of his previous ministers; nine were former governors who were all adjudged to be “fantastically corrupt.”

“Seven were former senators, and only seven were women; none of the nominees could be referred to represent the powerful and hardworking youths in the country.

Adamu said that placing hope in Buhari to end Nigeria’s dwindling fortunes is pointless, saying that nothing good would come out of a government that steals mandates.

“The government of PMB will continue to move from one blunder to the other.

“Incompetent leader begets incompetent ministers, incompetent government will simply bleed Nigerians to death.

“If bandits do not kill you, hunger and hopelessness will kill you slowly. If you do not have the heart to commit suicide, God forbid, you may meet an untimely death on the highway or in the farm or in the hands of kidnappers.

“There is simply no escape from this all round incompetent government.”

Assessing the President’s policies and also the smear campaign against Atiku during the presidential election campaign, Adamu said: “Most of the policies of this government since 2015 have failed to yield any good to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“He has even failed to understand that the patience of Nigerians is withering thin.

“This incompetent government is busy looking for who to blame for their numerous failures that they have resorted to propaganda that is dead on arrival.

“We are not oblivious of the failed attempt to link Atiku Abubakar with the [Shiite] IMN (Islamic Movement of Nigeria).”

“They shamelessly mention $2 million and N800 million as sums passed on to IMN by the PUKKA.

“Atiku Abubakar has nothing to do covertly or overtly with the IMN. It is the dictatorial policies of PMB and refusal to obey court orders and the rights of Nigerians to liberty and freedom as guaranteed by our Constitution that has caused the breach of peace manifested in the loss of lives of law enforcement officers and the peaceful members of the IMN.”

Adamu expressed hope in the judiciary and asked Nigerians not to give up, saying that “the Judiciary is the last hope of the ordinary Nigerians.

“We believe that the tribunal will do what is right and what justice demands. We remain vigilant and hopeful,” he said.