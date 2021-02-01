



A constitutional lawyer, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), at the weekend passed a vote of no confidence on Nigerian politicians presently occupying various office over their failure to fulfill electoral promises made to the electorate during 2019 general election in the country.

Ali, therefore, advised electorate across Nigeria to ask those seeking another term whether or not they have fulfilled their electoral promises before supporting them again.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, on the state of the nation, the renowned lawyer also called on the people to be cautious and be wary of politicians they would vote for in the 2023 general election.

He particularly tasked electorate to henceforth start challenging politicians to fulfill their electoral promises while in office in order to ensure the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.





The legal practitioner said: “It is disappointing that the elected officials have failed the people who voted them into office, and yet they are still struggling to lure Nigerians for another term that is far from now.

“You know, for me, it is good to plan for the future and not in politics alone, anything you do in life, you need to plan for the future.”

He said: “But one should not allow ambitions to becloud his vision. What I mean is that we have elected officials across the country today, who were elected in line with the Constitution of Nigeria.

“The question we should ask ourselves is how far have they fulfilled the promises they made during electioneering? They have two years to end their term, struggling for two and half years.

“What percentage of the promises have they fulfilled? Nigerian politicians are in needs all the time; they just want power just for themselves, even as truly politics is for service.”