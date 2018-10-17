



The Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned thugs demanding money from government contractors or individuals embarking on private projects across the state, to desist from the act or face arrest and prosecution.

Ortom issued the warning in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase and circulated to journalists on Wednesday in Makurdi.

He said that the warning had become necessary following reported cases of harassment of contractors on project sites recently by some youths in Makurdi.

The governor emphasised that anyone found demanding money from a government contractor or private property developer would be apprehended and prosecuted.

He reaffirmed the resolve of his administration not to tolerance thuggery and other related acts of misconduct.

Ortom urged youths of the state to take advantage of the numerous empowerment programmes his administration floated in agriculture to enhance their living.

He said that they could also leverage on the Benue-Bank of Industry (BOI) partnership loan scheme and engage in meaningful ventures.