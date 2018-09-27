Governor Samuel Ortom swore in 13 Special Advisers with a charge on them to make positive impact on the lives of Benue State citizens in the discharge of their duties.

The swearing in took place on Thursday in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mr Ortom enjoined the advisers to be guided by the core values of his administration which included transparency, accountability, justice, fairness, reconciliation, peace and unity which would make development inevitable.

He advised the new appointees to convince the people to support him by explaining the present situation of things in the state.

Mr Ortom said their selection was an indication of his administration’s faith in their capacity to perform and charged them to hit the ground running in the various roles that would be assigned to them.

The governor assured the new appointees of support and also urged other members of the state executive council to give them the necessary cooperation in order to succeed in their new assignments.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, Bem Melladu, expressed appreciation to the governor for finding them worthy to serve in his administration and pledged their unalloyed support for the success of his administration.

Those sworn in were Mr Saawuan Tarnongu, Zaye Mvendaga, Ijigah Okoh, Paul Yaji, Oko Achegbulu, Ali Otakwu and Isa Usman.

Others were Tsetim Ayargwer, Samuel Terpase, Jacob Aernyi and Joseph Ogezi as well as Jacob Ogwuche.

Four out of the 13 special advisers were those recently dropped by the governor in a partial cabinet reshuffle.

They are Melladu, Tarnongo, Usman and Ogezi.