



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Governor Ortom, in a message of felicitation signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Terver Akase, noted that the credible conduct of the presidential primary election was a confirmation that the PDP is a party that truly practices transparency and internal democracy which give the people the freedom to choose their leaders.

He maintained that Atiku Abubakar is an experienced administrator, a tested politician and Nigerian who understands the problems facing the country and has the capacity to fix the challenges.

The Benue governor expressed confidence in the ability of the PDP Presidential candidate, who is a title holder in Benue State – (Zege Mule u Tiv), to provide credible leadership for the country, if given the mandate.

“The Governor is optimistic that Nigerians will vote for the rebranded and refocused PDP in next year’s elections to address the plethora of challenges confronting the country, and turn around the economy and security situation which the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has apparently failed to handle.”