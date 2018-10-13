



The Benue State Government has debunked rumours making the rounds that it had perfected plans to approach the banks for another loan saying it was another desperate lie from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The social media were awash, on Saturday, alleging that Governor Samuel Ortom has written to the state’s House of Assembly seeking the approval of the house to borrow the sum of N10 billion to enable him clear backlogs of salaries, pensions and gratuities owed Benue workers and retirees.

The rumour mill had stated that Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Tony Ijoho, signed a letter, on Friday afternoon, and addressed to the Speaker of the House, Hon. Titus Uba, asking the legislators to consider the degrading conditions of pensioners and workers who have served the state in different capacities and deserve their wages.

But a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase, explained that the state government has not made such a move and it does not intend to take a N10 billion loan

“We urge the people of Benue State and other Nigerians to disregard the report being circulated by the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) that the Benue State Government is seeking approval from the House of Assembly to enable it access a N10 billion loan.

“This particular lie smacks of frustration and fury within the APC camp to drag the name and office of Governor Samuel Ortom to disrepute having failed in all their previous attempts to remove the Governor through illegality and impunity.

“For a party which still controls power at the centre, the APC appears not to understand the job of a governing party and has assumed the role of opposition.

“The party’s latest false claim that the State Government plans to obtain the alleged loan is the height of desperation by a political party bent on misleading the public.

“We reassure the good people of Benue State that the government has met all requirements set by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the recently recalled Paris Club refund will soon be returned to the state for payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities.”

Akase maintained that Governor Ortom remained focused on the task of delivering good governance to Benue people and will not be distracted by the torrent of lies and organised smear campaign against him by enemies of the state.