Executive Director of Projects, EDP, on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr Samuel Adjogbe, has described the planned defection of the former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, to the All Progressives Congress, APC, as a big boost to the party.

Adjogbe, in a chat, said more defections into the APC fold were underway, adding that discussions were currently ongoing with other big wigs to defect to the party.

Speaking on the planned defection of the former Governor to APC, he said “such moves would put the Delta APC on a stronger footing ahead of the 2019 elections.

“Indeed, his defection would be a big boost to the party, going by the huge followership he has. This is because, as we all know, elections are won by the number of votes scored and as such, his defection is a plus to the party”.

Reeling out numerous achievements of APC in the state through the NDDC, Adjogbe, who is a patron of the Buhari Support Group Centre, BSGC South South Zone, stressed the need for Deltans to support the change mantra of the APC and President Muhammedu Buhari.

He said; “Besides the numerous schools renovation projects, youth empowerment programmes and scholarships done by NDDC, several mega projects by NDDC are littered across the state.

“It is on good record that a 132KV power lines and two 30MVA transmission substations located at Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area have been completed and commissioned by NDDC. Also, the transmission lines from Delta IV in Ughelli to Afisiere community in Ughelli North Local Governrment Area and even the one at Okwighelle community in Okpe Local Government Area are both at advanced stage of completion, waiting for commissioning. These and many other infrastructural projects have been done by NDDC in Delta State, as in other parts of the Niger Delta region”.