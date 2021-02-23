



Popular musician turned producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, says Nigerians were likely to make wrong choices ahead of the next general elections.

The 35-year-old disclosed this on Tuesday as he took to his Twitter account to enjoin voters to uphold what is right and prove him wrong.

“2023 election Nigerians will make the wrong decision. I pray they prove me wrong. Nigerians wake up and uphold what is right,” his tweets read.





“Nigeria is a nation governed by Fulani minority lunatics with all three branches of government run by them.”

Newsmen write that Samklef is known for his political commentaries as he was once quoted as saying that the country wasn’t created to work and Nigeria needed a leader who would run it as though it was a business.