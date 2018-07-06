The Leader of the All Progressives Congress Caucus in Abia State, Chief Sam Nkire, has resigned his position and pitched his tent with the Reformed All Progressives Congress as Deputy National Chairman (South).

Nkire, a member of the Board of Trustees of the APC as well as a member of the National Caucus of the party, said he took the decision due to the unjust treatment he got from the ruling party.

He lamented that he served the party from inception, with commitment and diligence at the highest levels, only to be ignored at the formation of government and its structures.

According to him, more people who have been injured in one way or the other by APC were likely to jump ship sooner than later, adding that the fate that would soon befall APC would serve as a lesson to other political parties.

Nkire said the R-APC was a product of injustice, impunity and insensitivity.

He urged all those who still feel aggrieved by the unjust actions of the APC to speak up and demand their rights by asking for justice.