Leader of the Abia State All Progressives Congress Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire has congratulated Chairman of the party, Comrade Donatus Nwamkpa and other members of the State Executive Committee for a well-deserved victory.

In a statement after the State congress in Umuahia at the weekend, Nkire also ongratulated other leaders including a former governor, Dr. Orji Kalu, a former deputy governor, Chris Akomas, Senator Bob Nwannunu, Senator Chris Adighije, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu, Dr Nyerere Anyim, Dr Uche Ogar and several others for their commitment and support.

Besides, Nkire congratulated the losers too and described them as men and women of honour, who must be included in all future plans of the party, adding that “all strong and useful hands must be on deck for the task ahead.”

He, however, expressed optimism, saying there was no doubt that APC was now more than ever before poised to wrest power from the ruling PDP in 2019 going by the successful conduct of the congresses in the state.

He appealed to states where members seemed to have extreme cases of disagreement to seek justice through proper party channels meant to ensure that the “majority wins the vote but with the minority included.”