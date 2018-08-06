Dr. Sam Amadi, former Chairman of the National Electricity Regulation Commission (NERC), has declared that “it looks like Nigeria will be ruined after 2019”.

He made the comment on his Facebook page in reaction to the gale of defections in recent weeks.

Amadi lamented that defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and vice versa must not be celebrated.

He said people were celebrating corrupt and criminally minded politicians and that Nigeria may pay the price.

Amadi wrote: “Some people rejoiced when some APC chieftains decamped to PDP as if it meant anything good for nigeria apart from possible defeat of Buhari. Now some will rejoice when another set of mindless politicians decamp, this time to APC.

“The problem is not these politicians pursuing power without commitment to the people. The problem is the people who foolishly rejoiced over unprincipled behavior of sometimes corrupt and criminally minded politicians.

“I don’t care about decamp. Politicians can decamp if they want. My anger is that the stuttering Buhari anti corruption war will now finally give up the ghost in the gale of decamping.

“How I wish there will be a real anticorruption regime to flush out all these corrupt and criminal politicians from all the parties.

“I don’t care who leads that truly revolutionary regime. But for now it looks like there is no hope. It looks like Nigeria will be ruined after 2019”.