Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has promised to complete all the ongoing projects across the state and initiate new ones for the progress of the state.

He stated this in his remarks when he paid the traditional Sallah homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, at his palace.

Tambuwal said, “The numerous achievements recorded so far was due to the support and encouragement we got from the Sultan, district heads and other leaders in the state.

“My administration is committed to executing viable projects aimed at further uplifting the state to an enviable height.”

Responding, Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, urged leaders at all levels in Nigeria to rise up against all acts of criminality for the common good of the people.

The Sultan also emphasized the need for security agencies to apprehend any person involved in the act of criminality no matter his or her status.

While acknowledging the efforts being made by the government to address the security challenges confronting the nation, Sultan Abubakar called for more drastic measures to find lasting solutions to the problem.