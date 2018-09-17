A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kano and longtime associate of a former governor of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Alhaji Sagir Takai, has offered reasons he refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Takai, who was the governorship candidate of the PDP in 2015, explained that a majority of his followers opposed the idea of leaving the PDP for any other party in the pursuit of their collective dream.

In a statement in Kano, the one–time commissioner of Water Resources and that of Local Government, during the eight-year tenure of Shekarau explained that “after extensive consultations with his supporters, well wishers and party faithful at different levels, it was clear that majority” wanted them to remain in the PDP.

Mallam Takai revealed that it took him more than four days to consult with his supporters on the state of affairs in the PDP in Kano, following the dissolution of the state executive by the national working committee of the party and the subsequent defection of some members led by Shekarau.

“I hereby report that the outcome of these consultations showed that majority wanted us to remain in the PDP. In view of this opinion of the overwhelming majority, I hereby announce to the people of Kano State that I, alongside my teaming supporters, hereby remain in the PDP.”