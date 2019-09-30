<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Several months after the controversial resignation of the national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the North-East Zonal Secretary, Abubakar Sadiq Ajiya, has said there is no crisis in the party

Ajiya, who told journalists, yesterday in Abuja, said despite several agitations from members, the party would not pick anyone blindly to fill the vacant position.

“The party is well accustomed to what sort of leadership they want to emerge and the people who are interested are doing their best to sell their ideas and the change mantra they want to see prevail within the party.

“So people should have nothing to worry. There is no crisis whatsoever. What we have is a gap of communication and I’m pleased to tell you that as family members, that seat is limited to Borno and Yobe and key stakeholders from those places would meet to settle it between themselves. It’s not a question whereby you just appoint. Once they sit, perhaps next week Monday, maybe they will reach an agreement because of the time it has taken. I cannot preempt anything now, only to meet this weekend. One of the key player is abroad. Once they meet, they will settle it within themselves.”