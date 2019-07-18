<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Abia State government has begun closing land sale gaps that may let in the suspended rural grazing area (Ruga) policy through the backdoor.

Specifically, the state government restricted the size of land that may be sold “over the counter” to five hectares.

It said lots of land above five hectares must now be approved by relevant government agencies.

Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Uche Ihediwa, told reporters in Umuahia yesterday that the measure seeks to prevent landowners from selling large swathes of land that may be used for “unauthorized projects, including cattle settlements by herdsmen.”

Ihediwa, who is the immediate past commissioner for land, also debunked insinuations that a Federal Government request for a proposed trailer park at Osisioma was meant for the RUGA program.

“No land has been allocated for RUGA in the state and no land has been approved and allocated for the trailer park with respect to the application filed by the Federal Ministry of Works in 2014,” he clarified.

According to him, the clarification became necessary following the recent call by the Northern Elders Forum urging herdsmen to abandon the south over alleged threats to their safety by governors and other stakeholders in the region.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, however, urged the pastoralists to ignore the advice.