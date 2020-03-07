<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Rotimi Fashakin, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said those who made Comrade Adams Oshiomhole the party’s National Chairman are also the ones to determine his fate if they want him replaced.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen , Fashakin, a former National Publicity Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC), however, said the embattled National Chairman must not be bullied or disgraced out of office.

He said due process must be followed in resolving the issue which has caused a sharp division in the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).





“Oshiomhole came into office by the national will of the people and it is clear that the same people will decide what happens to him.

“My advice is that he should not be bullied or sent hastily away. Due process should be followed. The party has a self-healing process enshrined in the party’s constitution.

“All the things that are happening are anticipated in the party’s constitution. So, if the National Executive Committee (NEC) which is the highest decision-making body meets, I’m sure that all these issues will be resolved,” he said.