



A former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in the State as peaceful.

Amaechi, who is also the leader of the All Progressive Congress in the State, said his assertion was predicated on the fact that there had been no record of violence compared to what was witnessed in previous elections in the State.

The Minister, who spoke to newsmen in his country home, Ubima, Ward 8, Unit 14, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State, where he voted for both the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections on Saturday, commended the Police, the Military and other security agencies for keeping the peace.

He said: “So far, we have not heard of any shootings and killings. We are completely happy that the Army and the Police are everywhere maintaining the peace.

“We have held elections in Rivers State where over 15 to 20 persons were killed but this is the only election that has recorded peace and it is because of the presence of the Military.

“The militants have fled because of the presence of the Military and we are voting peacefully. And you know, one thing about the Soldiers is that they are apolitical, they are neither supporting APC nor AAC or PDP.

“What they are doing is to maintain peace and ensure that nobody disrupts the process. I think we will prefer to have this kind of election where everybody is having peace.”