



The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has cautioned people of Rivers State against voting for the state Governor, Nyesom Wike, because he was sponsoring several killings in the State.

Amaechi said Wike was “bloodthirsty” and does not care about the security of people of the state.

The former Governor of the state also warned that people of the state would die if Wike returns for a second term.

He spoke on Friday at a meeting with the delegation of the British High Commission to Nigeria during their visit to him in his Port Harcourt residence.

According to Amaechi: “All Wike has done so far is killings and he doesn’t care about the lives of the people.

“If Wike gets a second term, everybody will die. The man is blood thirsty and his plan is to kill all of us in his second term ambition for the simple reason of milking the treasury of the State dry without considering what happens to the ordinary Rivers people. Stealing is in his blood”.

He wondered why Governor Wike would be crying foul about the presence of Military men in the State instead of joining forces to encourage them to beef up security apparatus in the State.

Amaechi stated that the elections of 2015 could not in any way be compared to the 2019 general elections in terms of security situations in the State.

“Would Governor Wike and his PDP party prefer the election of 2015 where thugs overwhelmed the State and unleashed terror on innocent Rivers people that resulted in the lost of so many lives on the streets of Port Harcourt?

“Even my cousin was also killed in front of Wike father’s house,” he said.

Amaechi affirmed that with the presence of the military in the State for the Saturday’s elections, everybody including the APC and PDP members is protected.

He said, Wike’s plan is to see the total withdrawal of the military and then have a free hand to start killing APC members as they did in the previous elections.

“You are aware that they killed four APC members in the LGA of the PDP National Chairman and beheaded them and took away their corpses”.

“When I was the Governor of the State, I gave people assurances that my life is as important as their own lives,” he said.

On his choice of endorsing the Governorship candidate of African Action Congress in tomorrow’s election, Amaechi said, “My party is not on the ballot for tomorrow’s election and you know I have the right to vote, that is why I will vote for the candidate of the AAC.”