A Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has said more senators and House of Representatives members will leave their parties to join the party.

Last week, Senator Stella Oduah, representing Anambra North in the Senate, announced her defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to APGA.

Her defection brought the number of APGA senators in the upper legislative chamber to two, as she joins senator Victor Umeh, who was elected under APGA.

The Igbo spiritual leader described Odua’s decision to leave PDP as a wise one, saying she had identified herself with Igbo agenda, which APGA is programmed to champion and actualise.

Ezeonwuka urged others to join APGA to enhance the chances of actualising the party’s Igbo agenda and lauded Umeh for performing wonderfully well in a short time.