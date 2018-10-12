



Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has warned that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not accommodate fraudulent politicians who do not believe in the ballot box.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, said “political fraudsters who do not believe in the ballot box, and in the principle of one man, one vote, won’t be comfortable in Imo APC and in the state generally”.

The statement reads: “There are certain politicians who do not believe that votes must count in either party primaries or in the election proper, and they are the ones trying to cause problem in Imo APC.

“APC members and Imo people must continue to insist on proper voting, and those who cannot win primaries or election without manipulation should leave the APC or quit politics.

“The direct primary adopted by Imo APC had exposed paper tiger politicians who were afraid of testing their popularity, even among members of the party they claimed to belong to.

“The Imo APC would continue to adopt direct primary as its culture in the choice of candidates, and would have also preferred option A4 for the main election so that Nigerians can know popular politicians who are in touch with their people and those who are not.”