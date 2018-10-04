



The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors met with president Muhammadu Buhari to find a solution to the crisis that has engulfed the party in its ongoing primary elections.

Okorocha is one of the governors facing problems in his state because of his decision to support his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him.

He led seven of his colleagues to meet with Buhari in his office Thursday.

The meeting lasted for over one hour.

Speaking briefly with State House correspondents, Okorocha said they were in the villa to “review the various crises characterising our primaries especially the APC with a view to finding solution.”

The governor also said they met Buhari to find a way out of the crises.

“So, we are looking for a way out in this regard. We are going to find solution, our party believes in justice, equity, and fairness.

“We are requesting that let the right thing be done and let everyone contest the elections,” he said.

Newsmen earlier published the rift between some APC governors and the party headquarters over the primaries.

Some of the governors at loggerheads with the Adams Oshiomhole leadership apart from Okorocha are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun.

Both governors were at the meeting with Buhari on Thursday.

While the APC has concluded governorship and senatorial primaries in many states, controversy still exists in others.

Already, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party has cancelled governorship primaries in Imo and Zamfara states.

Other governors who attended the meeting with Buhari are Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Abubakar Bello of Niger states.

Others are Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo and Simon Lalong of Plateau states.