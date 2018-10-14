



The Imo APC Elders Council has reacted angrily to the claims by Governor Rochas Okorocha that Senator Hope Uzodinma was causing crisis in the state chapter of the party, whereas, the governor has been stoking controversy and crisis in the state.

It said contrary to the claims, the governor was actually the one destabilising the party not only in Imo State but the entire South East.

It noted that the “desperation and greed” of the governor in trying to foist his son-in-law as the governorship candidate of APC against the express wish of the majority who voted Senator Hope Uzodinma to the position, was responsible for the crisis rocking the party.

In a statement it issued in Owerri, the group frowned at what it called, “the unguarded and irresponsible outburst” of Okorocha in the Sun Newspaper of yesterday, against the winner of the Imo APC Governorship primaries, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

In the statement signed by the chairman of Imo APC Elders Council, Dr EJK Onyebuchi, the governor was asked to stop castigating ‘Senator Uzodinma, noting that since his declaration as the governorship candidate of APC in Imo State, the people have been happy and jubilant.

“Since the distinguished senator emerged candidate of our party, Imo has been in celebratory mood for answered prayers against a tyrant who attempted to appropriate the state to his personal property”, the council averred.

The Council regretted that the seven and half year administration of Okorocha has “inflicted unimaginable pain upon our people. Our common patrimony, including money and property has all disappeared into the pocket of one family.”