The All Progressives Congress (APC) Imo State has vowed never to allow those it said derided Governor Rochas Okorocha as “Okoro-Hausa” and “Alhaji in Government House” to rule the state.

The party has also warned those who branded it as Boko Haram party and harassed members of the party with armed personnel in 2015, to make any valid claim in the party unless they first apologise to the governor and APC members in the state.

A statement by Sam Onwuemeodo, Chief Press Secretary to the governor named some of these people to include the senator for Imo West; Chief Hope Uzodinma who it said gave Governor Okorocha all sorts of derogatory and insulting names during the 2015 election to stay away from the governorship race in the state.

In the words of Onwuemeodo “they did all they could to ensure that Imo people and indeed, Ndigbo in general reject APC and President Muhammadu Buhari at the poll. They called the governor, ‘Okoro-Hausa’ and ‘Alhaji in Government House’ and called APC Boko Haram Party. They harassed members of the party and even said that the chapel the governor built in the Government House was a mosque. They also said that the governor was taking young Igbos to the North to be Islamized. There was nothing on earth they didn’t say.”

He insisted that such people who claim now to be members of APC should not, as a matter of fact have any valid claim to make in the same party they never wanted to exist, stressing that if Imo people had listened to them and rejected APC and President Buhari then, they would not have had any APC to join today and begin to make claims they never deserved.