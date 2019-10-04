<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>





The Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday advocated the reduction in the number of senators in the nation’s parliament.

Okorocha, a former governor of Imo State, stated this while contributing to the debate on the report on the Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper submitted by the National Assembly joint Committee on Finance and National Planning.

He argued that the drastic reduction in the cost of governance remained the best way to achieve fiscal discipline regime in the country.

But Okorocha maintained that if the plan was implemented, it would help the country to maintain fiscal discipline.

He said, “This country must begin to make sacrifices. Our country provides that we have three senators. What are three senators per state doing that one single senator from that state cannot do?

“With over 300 representatives from each state; each of them creates increased demands from the economic system.

“What we need to have under the present ugly situation is a senatorial representative, one per state to reduce cost of governance.”

He added, “Secondly, we need to fund the productive sector of our economy. Government is business.

“Our Senate, this red chamber must not operate our budget from an accountant perspective but an economic perspective”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, however, asked the Imo West senator to sponsor a bill for amendment to relevant sections of the constitution to provide for one senator per state.