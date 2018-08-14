Service commanders of the Rivers State Security Council have paid a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, over the death of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Emmanuel Aguma, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The service commanders, who were led by the Assistant Comptroller of Nigeria Customs Service, Zone C, Sanusi Umar, comprised of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigerian Immigration Service, Customs and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

Umar described the late attorney general as a reliable and industrious public officer.

While condoling with the government and people of the state, Customs comptroller said Aguma was a true professional.

He said: “All of us here, interacted with him while he was alive. He was a true professional, who was very reliable and industrious. He was active, cheerful and broadminded,” he said.

In his response, Wike reiterated that the late attorney general was one of the best hands in the state executive council.

He said it would be difficult to find a replacement for him as he was an embodiment of selfless service, professionalism and loyalty.

Wike explained that he noticed that the late commissioner was ill during the series of commissioning. He said though the attorney general offered to witness the commissioning of National Industrial Court, he (Wike) insisted that he should travel for urgent treatment.

The governor said the death of the late commissioner for Justice was very devastating at this time.

“No matter how painful it is, we cannot question God. Everything will be done to give him a befitting burial,” he said.

The governor said consultations are on with major stakeholders to arrive at the burial date for the attorney general of the state.

The state security council later moved to the family house of the late attorney general, where they also condoled with his aged mother.

At the deceased’s home in Port Harcourt, prominent Rivers leaders, including former Rivers governor, Peter Odili and his wife, Justice Mary, condoled with the family.