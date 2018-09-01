The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has denied insinuations that he appointed Tonye Dele Cole as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, saying that he did not have the power to do so.

Amaechi in a statement issued from China where he is presently travelling with the president said the insinuations to him as having appointed a candidate for the party were borne of mischief in the sense that the candidate is supposed to emerge from a democratic primary.

Amaechi who is also the director-general of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation in a statement by his media office said:

“As an individual, a registered voter and a card-carrying APC member from Rivers State, it’s the Honourable Minister’s inalienable, constitutionally enshrined democratic right to back/support/promote any qualified fellow party member of his choice, to aspire to be the candidate of the party in the State in the forthcoming governorship election or any other election.

“However, as a true and thorough democrat, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, a foundation member of the APC and a leading light of the party, recognizes that the Party candidates for the 2019 general elections will be chosen/elected by party members through the prescribed democratic process in the party’s constitution, rules and regulations.

“It is therefore preposterous, mischievous; wholly and intentionally disingenuous and deceitful for anyone to claim, allege or even insinuate that the Honourable Minister has “appointed” a governorship candidate for APC in Rivers State.”

Cole, as had been reported, emerged as the consensus choice of the majority of the party caucus headed by Amaechi.