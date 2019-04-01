<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in River State has described the accusation by the All Progressives Congress in the state that INEC is favouring Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, as unfounded.

In a statement signed on behalf of PDP Campaign Council by the state Commissioner of Information, Mr. Emma Okah, the party stated that the allegation was the same old, empty, meaningless and senseless song.

“Majority of Rivers people don’t take the APC in the state serious. They blame everybody apart from themselves for every problem. When they had internal problems that cost them their place in the ballot, they blamed others. When their adopted puppet in AAC could not win one unit in the state because he was unknown and never campaigned, the APC blamed others,” the statement said.

The statement described APC as a bad workman, who is always quarrelling with his tools.

PDP also decried at the way and manner in which APC teaches INEC, soldiers and police how to do their job.

The party also warns APC to stop resorting to blackmail whenever they meet disapproval.