Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, has charged newly sworn-in local government chairmen and their Councillors, to embark on aggressive campaigns aimed at winning more members for the party.

Obuah gave the charge in a statement issued, on Tuesday, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, while reacting to the successful inauguration of the 23 elected chairmen and councillors, in Port Harcourt.

He said that the resounding victory of the PDP in the local government election was an affirmation that the party is a peoples’ movement, urging them to leverage on the wide acceptance of the party to win more members into the fold.

The PDP chairman assured that the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration has lined up more projects for Rivers people, urging them not to rest on their powers until the last “remnants of opposition elements, particularly the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state are brought into the PDP”.

Obuah enjoined the 23 council chairmen to uphold the party’s ideology and pursue plans and programmes that would have direct impact on the people.

He added: “The umbrella of the PDP is large enough to accommodate more members”.

He further called on them to work and support Governor Wike for the continued implementation of developmental programmes to create a better and healthy living environment for people in the State.

“With the spread of quality projects to every nook and cranny of the State, Governor Wike has watered the ground for the local government chairmen and councillors to preach a message of transformation to people at the grassroots, backed with evidence”, Obuah stated.