The conduct of elections into Local Government Councils in Rivers have commenced peacefully with accreditation of voters and voting taking place simultaneously.

Election materials generally arrived most polling units across the state at about 11 a.m while the accreditation of voters commenced at 11.10a.m.

However, the turnout of voters was very low in some parts of Obio Akpor, while in Port Harcourt area the turnout was encouraging.

Security arrangement for the poll is also noticeable as police and other security agencies were present at the various polling units.

At Rumuolumini, Obio/Apkor Ward 17, Unit 13, Echendu Hall, voters were awaiting commencement of voting process after the arrival of the materials.

PDP unit agent Maxwell George said the process of distribution was satisfactory.

Labour Party agent, Mrs Charity Okeah, said she was satisfied with the handling of the material so far.

In Eleme Ward 10, Unit 10, the Chairmanship candidate, Mr Philip Okparaji, said accreditation and voting commenced some minutes after materials were delivered at 10.50 a.m.

Mr Jona Osauro, Presiding Officer for Ward 10, Unit 10, said accreditation commenced at about 11.10 a.m, and the method of accreditation adopted was an open system.

He said that information on voter cards were checked and confirmed with the unit register.

Card readers were not used in the election.

In Unit 10, Ward 10, Oro-Akwor, Rumueme II in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Mr Samuel Horsfall, Social Democratic Party (SDP) agent in the unit, said that the State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) officials were yet to arrive with materials as at 11.15 a.m.

Horsfall said that he had been at the unit for almost three hours.

Sepribo Briggs, another SDP agent in the unit, said that they would wait until the election officials arrived.

Mr Sikpo Daue, a registered voter in Unit 25, Waterfront, of Ward 10 Rumueme, said he was waiting for the RSIEC officials to arrive so that he could vote for his choice candidate.

PDP agents in the unit however refused to field questions from newsmen.

At Ward 2, Unit 4 and 5, the electoral officials arrived with the materials at 11.12 a.m and gave no reason for their late arrival.

The police and security agencies were seen escorting officials and materials to the polling units.