



The factional governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has rejected the endorsement of Tonye Dele Cole as the Rivers State governorship candidate of the APC.

This was as Abe vowed to appeal the decision of the National Working Committee of the party to accept an individual who only joined the party as an aspirant.

Abe, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Friday, while reacting to the APC’s NWC decision, said he is already preparing a petition to present to the appeal panel set up by the party.

Abe said: “I am sure you are all aware of the current situation in our party and decision of the National Working Committee to accept the report that nominated Architect Tonye Dele Cole as the candidate of party; arising from the indirect primaries that was conducted here in Port Harcourt.

“As all of you are aware, this situation is what we have been warning the leadership about in the last two years now when the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, called a meeting of this party and started the pattern of threats and intimidation that has now snowballed into the current situation.

“We had warned, we had pleaded, we had talked for close to two years now to draw the attention of the party, to draw the attention of this country to the crisis that is being created and sustained in the party, for no other reason but to ensure that we do not have any opportunity to participate in the governorship primaries of our party.

“The truth of the matter is that I have nothing against Architect Tonye Dele Cole. He is a friend and he remains a friend. But as a politician, we are fighting the fight based on justice and based on our commitment to truth.

“There are certain things that cannot change except there is justice. The leadership of the party has set up an appeal committee to look into the complaints of some members who are aggrieved over the decision of the National Working Committee.

“We are preparing our petition, which we will send to the appeal committee. Although we were told that the petition to the appeal committee is a mere formality. But we will still present our position to them.”

Abe, who is the Senator representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, said he has nothing against Cole, but stated that he will continue to seek for justice.

Abe, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, reinstated his commitment and respect to the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, especially in view of the latter’s promise of fairness and justice to all Nigerians.

He said: “I have said severally that those who want peace should work to enthrone justice in the party. Without truth, there can be no justice and without justice, there can be no peace.

“We remain committed and we will be committed to the All Progressives Congress. We remain committed to President Muhammadu Buhari and his promise of fairness and justice to all Nigerians.”